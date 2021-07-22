NT Games’ Coin Universe is finally out on iOS and Android devices, letting players spin slots, earn coins, and upgrade planets in a totally chill adventure in space. The casual slot game features adorable planets with the quirkiest designs from cats playing with yarns to actual planet-sized pumpkins - and the best part of it all is that you can add them to your own personal collection.

Coin Universe not only lets you collect and upgrade planets on your road to becoming the ultimate Planet Master, but it also lets you befriend and care for aliens and Minions as you search for a new homeland. Planet Earth’s resources have been depleted, but all hope isn’t lost - you can always build a home on a planet that’s shaped like a watermelon, because why the heck not?

"We are very much delighted to be able to showcase Coin Universe to the community. Its attractive graphics and characters are very much familiar to the eye, yet the proven game mechanism will hopefully allow greater positive performance in the global market,” says a representative from NT Games. “We've prepared a variety of new planets and endless events for you to enjoy and look forward to.”

Coin Universe is available to download as a free-to-play game with in-app purchases on the App Store and on Google Play. You can invade other planets, defend your own, or simply build your collection in this lighthearted title - and to celebrate its official release, the game also rewards you with 100 spins free to get you started.