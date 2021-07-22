Highly anticipated AR game The Witcher: Monster Slayer is now out on Android and iOS devices, letting players immerse themselves in the fantastical yet dangerous world of the popular IP. The mobile free-to-play location-based RPG takes you to an era before Geralt of Rivia began his journey, as you hunt and fight monsters to heed the call of The Path.

Given that The Witcher: Monster Slayer comes from Spokko - a member of the CD PROJEKT family - players can expect the same awesome vibe that fans know and love from The Witcher games. You’ll not only battle ferocious monsters against the backdrop of your local diner, but you’ll also meet a colourful cast of characters along the way.

You can dive into the engaging storyline and interact with unique characters to build up your reputation as a freshly trained witcher. Brew potions, prep for battle, and discover hints on hunts where even the location and time of day can mean success or failure. There are over 100 monsters to cleanse, so be sure to equip your Kaer Morhen Steel Sword (which can be obtained by anyone who logs into the game within the first week of the game’s release) and ride with your own version of Roach into the monster-infested world around you.

The Witcher: Monster Slayer is available to download on the App Store and on Google Play as a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. If you’re eager to know more about the lore of the game, you can visit the official website or join the community of followers over on the game’s official Facebook channel. You can also take a look at the release trailer embedded above - be sure to watch until the end of the clip for a surprise.

