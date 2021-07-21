Makers of the famous football games PES and Winning Eleven, Konami Digital Entertainment B.V. have announced today that they are releasing a new football game called eFootball.

The game will be free-to-play and is being rebuilt entirely on the Unreal Engine and will launch first on the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows 10 and Steam in autumn, with a mobile launch for iOS and Android devices soon after that.

The entire animation system has been overhauled for eFootball. Real-time animation selections, four times as many as animations as before and highly realistic movements. This game should be a treat to football lovers’ eyes.

More details on the gameplay and online modes will be released in August but we currently have a roadmap available to us and you can find more details on their official website.

The game is set to have full cross-play support post-launch and Konami has promised to provide a balanced exposure for all you football fans playing on any device. Free-to-play and digital-only, new content will be continuously added but certain game modes will only be available as paid DLCs.

At launch, you will be able to play local matches with teams like FC Barcelona, Juventus, FC Bayern, Manchester United and others. Again, eFootball will launch on mobiles only at a later date.

Seitaro Kimura, series Producer at Konami Digital Entertainment says: "Starting with the strong foundations of Unreal® Engine, which has allowed us to massively overhaul player expression, we’ve made a number of modifications to virtually create a new football game engine that will power eFootball™ for years to come.”

They added: "With the added power of new-generation consoles and by working closely with elite footballers, eFootball™ delivers our most tense and realistic gameplay to date. We’ll share specific gameplay details next month, so stay tuned.”

Lionel Messi and Neymar Jr. are set to be global ambassadors of eFootball with Andrés Iniesta and Gerard Piqué closely involved in development. More details are set to come out as time goes by and we will let you know, as and when, we learn more.