You won’t find the immersive feeling of card games on any other platform except mobile. Simply being able to touch the screen while playing can make the effect so much more real than merely pressing a button on a keyboard or a controller.

And for someone who loves playing card games, what’s better than the ability to carry your deck in your pocket at all times? Well, Wingspan is here to provide you with just that. In fact, it's giving so much more than just that. Check out the trailer below.

Wingspan is a relaxing strategy-based game created by Monster Couch for iOS devices. In this award-winning game, you become a keeper of a nature reserve which serves as the shelter for a plethora of bird species. Your reserve can consist of three habitats; Forest, Wetland and Grassland and each bird you play can build a chain of powerful combinations for them. You can play online or locally with up to five players.

Check out the main features of the game here:

Discover and attract the best birds in this relaxing strategy card game.

Play single-player mode or compete with your friends in local or online multiplayer of up to five players.

Based on an award-winning, competitive, and card-driven board game.

Find hundreds of unique, animated birds with real-life audio recordings.

Learn the many ways of accumulating points with birds, bonus cards, and end-of-round goals.

What differentiates this game from the other card games is that every single bird you see in this game has been drawn, animated, and given a unique voice. And to put you in that whole relaxation and rejuvenation mood is a wonderful soundtrack.

You can download Wingspan on your iOS devices from the App Store for $9.99 right now.