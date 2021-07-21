LINE Games has just announced a new update to Smash Legends, which includes a new Survival mode and nine summer costumes. Fans of the action brawler will also enjoy a weekend-special event arena called Arcade Survival, as well as a sunny summer beach Lobby from now until August 3rd.

It’s time to soak in the sun, sand, and sea with the new summer costumes for Snow, Kaiser, and Witch Queen in the popular action PVP game. Smash Legends also brings lots of summer fun to the multiplayer title with the Arcade Survival mode on weekends, where six players can compete for the highest points.

A player can also win by making the Bounty point of the opponents zero. To spice things up in the event area, there will be moving obstacles that make the battlefield even more challenging (and fun). Furthermore, apart from the new summer-themed Lobby, you can get into the summer spirit at the Shop and Legend Fashion menu for those sunny new costumes that are as scorching hot as the summer weather.

If you’re not familiar with Smash Legends, it’s a real-time PVP brawler with different modes where your goal is to knock out foes from the arena. It features classic characters from fairy tales reimagined for the multiplayer game, with adrenaline-pumping three-minute battles and multi-platform support.

Smash Legends is available to download on the App Store and on the Google Play Store. It’s a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can also pay a visit to the game’s official website if you’re eager to know more about it, or join the community of followers over on the official Facebook channel.

