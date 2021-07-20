Punishing: Gray Raven is an anime-styled action RPG. Mankind is almost extinct. Earth has been conquered by a robotic army—the Corrupted—twisted and warped by a biomechanical virus known as The Punishing. The last survivors have fled into orbit, aboard the space station Babylonia. After years of preparation, the Gray Raven special forces unit leads the mission to reclaim their lost homeworld. You are their leader.

With Punishing: Gray Raven's recent launch on iPhone, iPad, and Android, we fire it up and throw our cyborg squad into the field of battle to see how the game works.

Want more? Check out our growing collection of Punishing: Gray Raven articles!