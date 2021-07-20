After our travels in space with the Battlestar Galactica crossover in Funko Pop! Blitz, we are now dabbling in the world of magic and myth. We enter DreamWorks Animation and Guillermo del Toro’s universe of Trollhunters: Tales of Arcadia saga! To celebrate the Netflix release of the Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans film, Funko Pop! Blitz is offering players a chance to win rewards based on the movie characters in-game.

Beginning Wednesday, 21st July at 5 pm PDT, the characters from Trollhunters will be available for a week to allow you to expand your virtual Funk Pop! collection. Jump into the world of Guillermo del Toro and meet with all the inhabitants of Arcadia.

Through the event, you will interact with and get a chance to collect Funko Pops! of your favourite Trollhunters characters like the trio of Jim Lake Jr, Toby Domzalski, and Claire Nunez, their companion AAARRRGGHH!!!, and the villainous troll Bular.

You can begin your participation in this event by clearing all the Birthstone Shards on the game board and collecting the Amulet of Daylight. Doing this will keep rewarding you with prizes and increasing your roster of available playable characters.

Equip Trollhunters characters while playing these stages to improve your chances of collecting the Amulet of Daylight. But why stop here? Wouldn’t you want your own Heroic Jim Funko Pop!? get this event exclusive Funko Pop! by completing all the stages that are part of the Trollhunters event.

You have until the 27th of July (5 pm PDT) to grind out the levels and expand your collection of Funko Pop!

Don’t forget to watch the movie Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans, releasing July 21st on Netflix.

Download Funko Pop! Blitz for free on the iOS App Store and Google Play Store.

