Jelly Ball Splash is a casual game about splashing jellies, because why the heck not? Minimalistic yet highly addicting, the simple game from Flying Ants Studios lets you watch jellies explode in a burst of colour and gooey goodness while testing your timing and tapping precision.

In the latest update for Jelly Ball Splash, players can now experience more realistic splashing action in this two-tap game. The enhanced visuals also include more responsive jellies and an optimized UI/UX design, plus an all-new jelly burst effect and new environments with improved lighting. Players can now also collect stars in order to grab a second chance when they lose all their lives.

The objective of the game is to tap once to let the ball fall and tap another time to catch it within the jelly at the bottom of the screen. The trick is to let the ball fall without hitting any of the obstacles along the way, so it’s a challenging title that puts your precision tapping to the test. Failing means starting over, so you really have to time your taps perfectly for the most satisfying jelly burst of all time.

To shake things up, different levels will not only have varying obstacles, but also different speeds when it comes to the ball dropping. There will also be different sizes for the jelly, so players will have to up their game if they want to catch the ball in a jiffy.

Jelly Ball Splash is available to download on Google Play and on the App Store. You can find out more about the game and the developers over on the official website, or join the community on Facebook to stay updated on the latest developments.

