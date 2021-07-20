If there are any RPG games for Switch that people are looking forward to, then Genshin Impact ranks as one of the most anticipated. Currently, there’s a lot of discussion about Genshin Impact and its Switch version. And to provide you with all the information on it we are putting out this article that tells you all the solid facts about Genshin Impact’s Switch release.

Genshin Impact is undoubtedly one of the best role-playing games available for mobile devices. The game was released last year in September and since then there’s been no stopping its continued success and growing popularity worldwide.

Soon after its release, the game has repeatedly broken its own records in terms of downloads, revenue and player base. Genshin Impact bagged multiple awards which include the prestigious Game of The Year from both Google Play Store and iOS App Store.

As of now, mobile, PC, Xbox and PS users are able to enjoy the game and Nintendo doesn’t want to be left out. miHoYo has planned for a release on Switch in the near future and is yet to announce the date.

What is the official Genshin Impact release date on Switch?

To date, miHoYo hasn’t announced the official date for the release of Genshin Impact Switch. There’s a lot of chatter on the internet regarding the dates for the release of the game but most of them are clickbait and fake. As per our assumption, the details of the release will be shared with the public officially by miHoYo on their social handles.

Is the Genshin Impact Switch release delayed?

Will there be cross-play support?

Will it have a cross-save feature?

As per leaks and reports on the internet, the release of the game for Switch has been delayed due to hardware issues. Well, in order to run Genshin Impact the device needs to meet certain high-end hardware requirements. In that case, the Switch might not have met those specs and there might be hardware development going on.Currently, Genshin Impact has support for cross-play for all of its platforms. Though we know very little about the release of the game on Switch, by looking at current features, we can assume that the game will support cross-play for Switch as well.At this point, there is no certain answer to this question. By going with the speculation we can only assume that miHoYo might introduce a cross-save feature for the ease of players. Introducing such a feature not only helps the players but also is quite beneficial for the company itself.

On the other hand, a few leaks surfaced on the internet stating that Genshin Impact Switch will have a cross-save feature. And it was also rumoured that in V 2.0, the game will enable the cross-saving feature. But we advise you to wait until it is officially confirmed.

That’s all the information we have for the Genshin Impact Switch release. We will make sure to update this page with new info as and when we learn more. If you’re already playing the game make sure to visit our regularly updated Genshin Impact codes to claim free rewards.

