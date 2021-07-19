HAEGIN has announced the version 1.2.0 update for their casual multiplayer game Play Together, today. This update is out now and is available for Android and iOS devices. It adds a new system for travel, new social features, and reward systems. It promises to make your life on Kaia Island even more fun with all the new content introduced in his update.

Players will now receive a “Passport”. No, it's not exactly something that you need to legally travel to places, but it is more like a way to record memories of you travelling all around the world. Go to the travel plaza at Kaia Island and obtain your passport from there. Like those stamps you could have gotten if Covid wasn’t around, you will get stamps when you arrive at different regions which you can collect.

Next up, are the social features. Do you remember how you could write something on the board of your friend’s farms in Farmville? Play Together’s new update allows players to leave messages for their friends by writing on the new blackboard and whiteboard furniture. Another addition to the social features is a new emote which will allow you to play rock, paper, scissors with your friends. Let the ultimate battle commence!

You can also reward yourself some more with the new 1.2.0 update. The Hot Time Event has ended but you can receive extra rewards from Game Party, School, Quests and Fishing. A new system called the Play Reward System has also been introduced. This will allow players to earn more in-game currencies to purchase items they like.

You can download Play Together for free on the iOS App Store and Google Play Store.

