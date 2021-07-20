7 Billion Humans is a fun puzzle game from the American developer Tomorrow Corporation. The developer took to Twitter to share the good news of the game finally launching on the Android Platform.

Similar to Human Resource Machine, this game is set in the aftermath of a robot takeover. You play as an overseer at a factory that employs all the humans left in the world. The humans have just been given jobs, and it's up to you to tell them what to do. Giving them these instructions involves programming some code into the right-hand side of the screen, you drag-and-drop instructions, and your workers will follow them to the exact letter.

However, unlike in Human Resource Machine, you are not programming a single worker, but many workers working in parallel. The options at hand are more complex and even more programming language-like. Overall the game asks you to work a bit, but it's pretty enjoyable.

If you haven't heard about the game before, make sure to watch the game's trailer to get an idea. Furthermore, the soundtrack is pretty amazing and is sure to stick in your head for days.

7 Billion Humans was released on the iOS platform way back at the end of 2018, and since then Android users have been eagerly waiting for it to arrive.

Starting today, 7 Billion Humans is now available to download and play on Android via Google Playstore for $4.99. If you are on iOS and haven't given it a try yet, then head to the Apple App Store to get it for the same price. If you are wondering whether the game is worth the money? Then the average rating of 4.5 stars should answer your question.

