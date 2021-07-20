Try Not to Go Overboard
As with many extreme sports games that have arcade-like vibes, it's easy to get a little crazy with the tricks you pull off. A game like Tony Hawk's Pro Skater is known for its exciting, fast-paced tricks which can also lead to some epic wipeouts too if you aren't careful. The same sort of applies to Touchgrind Scooter.
Once you start getting comfortable with the controls, make sure not to get too crazy with your combos. This will lead to a messy wipeout for your autonomous scooter. The moves are fun to do, and it can get pretty easy to just do an extra move or two which can lead to your demise.
If you do go a bit "extra", then make sure you've grabbed enough air to pull off the huge combos. Now, crashing isn't the end of the world, of course. You'll respawn, but, if you want to go for the best score you possibly can, you should definitely avoid wiping out, but you knew that already...right?
Control The Scooter in a Way That's Comfortable For You
So, Touchgrind Scooter shows you a basic way of how to make your scooter move. This is done by placing both your index and middle finger on the screen with one on the handlebars and the other in the main area of the scooter where your feet would be placed.
However, feel free to place your fingers any way you'd like. Sometimes, using the "fingerboard" style placement may be a bit awkward for some. If this is the case for you (maybe it's not), then try experimenting with your finger placement and see what feels right.
To be honest, I actually use my thumbs when I play simply because it's more comfortable for me. Definitely try and see what works best for you. If the classic index/middle finger combo feels good, then that's awesome and you can get out there and shred like a scooting pro.
Take Advantage of The Barspin
Kind of as a follow-up to the "not going overboard" tip, using the barspin trick is a great one that you can do regularly and land easily. If you feel like you're not getting enough air, use this nice little trick to perform something. This will contribute to your total score, even if it's just a little.
This quick move can also contribute to your big combos too of course. From a tailwhip to a barspin or the opposite is a solid, clean combo for example. Think of the barspin as a kickflip or heelflip in skateboarding games. Easy to pull off, but can lead to good scores.
The tail can also be fairly easy to nail too, but the barspin is a bit easier. So definitely practice it and feel free to include it in some of your big air combos too as we mentioned. A nice blend of tricks certainly can't hurt your score when you get enough air.