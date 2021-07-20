Touchgrind Scooter is the latest addition to the ever-growing family of the Touchgrind series which features skateboarding and BMX games. As with the other games in the series, you control a character-less scooter (ahh, a ghost) and try to get it to perform numerous cool tricks.

The game has that nice blend of relaxing but also competitive you sometimes find. Trying to go for your best score brings out your competitive side while just freely riding on your scooter through breathtaking in-game locations can be quite chill and relaxing. We don't have a list of BMX and scooter games, but we have a list of the best sports games for Android and the list of best sports games for iOS!

Since the game is scooter-based, it does have some similar mechanics to Touchgrind BMX. That said, it's still unique and its own game. Here, we'll give you a few tips on how to approach this scooter extravaganza and help you achieve some solid scores.