Mobile Legends: Bang Bang has announced that its Star Wars collaboration is now live, bringing two of the most popular characters from the franchise into the hit MOBA. The highly awaited MLBB x Star Wars collab features Darth Vader and Jedi Master Yoda as event-exclusive skins, and Moonton is giving away a free draw for those who pre-order inside the game before July 17th.

Mobile Legends: Bang Bang is running this epic event from July 10th to August 8th. The playable skins add Argus “Darth Vader” and Cyclops “Master Yoda”, and let players use Diamonds or Galactic Tickets for rewards. As you draw for 100 Diamonds each, you get rewards from the prize pool as well as score random Galactic Credits. You can then use these Galactic Credits in the event shop for skins.

Keep in mind that you get a 50% discount when you draw for the very first time each day, so be sure to log in daily to maximize the discount. Plus, when you use the “Draw 10x” option, you’ll get a guaranteed Special tier. Argus “Darth Vader” and Cyclops “Master Yoda” cost 700 Credits each through the event shop.

Mobile Legends: Bang Bang is available to download on the App Store and on Google Play as a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can find out more about the MLBB x Star Wars collaboration event by having a look at the event trailer embedded in the YouTube clip above. Do note that the collab is a region-exclusive crossover, so it will only be available in Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Philippines, Singapore, Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia, Brunei, Laos, East Timor, and Japan.

