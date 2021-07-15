Two new sync pairs are coming to Pokemon Masters EX! DeNA has announced that they will be introducing two new sync pairs from the Galar region. These are Gloria (Summer 2021) & Inteleon and Marnie (Summer 2021) & Grimmsnarl.

Gloria (Summer 2021) & Inteleon are a Water-type Sync Pair possessing a vast range of moves focused on critical hits. This duo will focus on attacks like Snipe Shot, which can land critical hits more easily and to boost this move is a passive skill Critical Strike, that powers up the user’s attack when a critical hit lands.

Marnie (Summer 2021) & Grimmsnarl are a Fairy-type sync pair. Having moves like Bulk Up helps this pair increase their Attack, Defense, Special Defense, and Speed stats.

They are summer sync pairs and so you will see that both these pairs wear Summer-themed outfits. Both the pairs can also reach a 6-Star EX potential rating, which provides another optional outfit to wear while increasing the strength of their Sync Moves.

A new story event titled “Beachside Rivalry” is coming to Pokemon Masters EX. It will feature these upcoming pairs and see them open a beachside pop-up shop where they can battle with other trainers. Participating in this event will give you the chance to win Summer-themed items such as Tropical Juice and Fizzy Ice pop, both of which can be exchanged for in-game rewards like 5-Star Guaranteed Scout Tickets. Players who have completed Chapter 1 of the Main Story can log in daily until July 30th at 10:59 pm PST to earn up to 1,000 Gems.

You can add these two sync pairs to your teams via the Sync Pair Seasonal Scout. Gloria (Summer 2021) & Inteleon are available from now until July 30th at 10:59 pm PST, and Marnie (Summer 2021) & Grimmsnarl will be available from July 16th at 10:59 pm PST until July 30th at 10:59 pm PST.

Download Pokemon Masters EX for free on the iOS App Store and Google Play Store.

