The Survivalists, the charming sandbox adventure from Team17, releases its Expeditions update with new animals, quests, and tons of new content for the game. There will also be exciting trinkets to discover and awesome animals to tame, as Team17’s desert island survival title launches the update on Nintendo Switch™, Xbox One, PlayStation® 4, Steam, and soon to Apple Arcade.

The Expeditions update makes The Survivalists’ procedurally generated islands even more exciting with over 40 new trinkets and the ability to equip up to four of them at a time. You can then protect yourself from any burn damage and dangerous death bombs, as well as use shields for some welcome damage reduction. There will also be four new Taskmasters who can offer you themed tasks for tons of cool rewards, plus bug fixes and other quality of life enhancements.

Animal tamers will be happy to know that the update adds five new companion pets, plus a catalog of shells and insects. You can also hunt elite animals and even challenge yourself at the new endgame island filled with orclings and a miniboss. You can find out more about the awesome update by having a look at the embedded YouTube trailer above.

For those who are unfamiliar with the game, The Survivalists lets you play with up to three other players as you explore the world and craft, hunt, and automate tasks with monkeys in order to survive. It’s available to play on Apple Arcade, which is a subscription service that costs $4.99 a month.

