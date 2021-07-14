In celebration of the Fullmetal Alchemist 20th anniversary, the beloved IP is giving fans a lot more to look forward to to feed their fandom. Square Enix has just announced a brand new Fullmetal Alchemist game on mobile, and we’re supposedly getting more details about it later this year. Unfortunately, there’s really not much to go on as of yet, since details are pretty sparse. Square Enix has been busy lately, but here’s hoping this FMA game won’t fall by the wayside.

Fullmetal Alchemist follows the tragic tale of brothers Edward and Alphonse Elric, who try to get over their dearest mother’s death by performing a taboo: human transmutation. Experienced in the mystic art of alchemy well beyond their years, they attempt to bring their mother back from the dead, but as expected, things go horribly wrong. In the process, Edward loses his left leg while Alphonse loses his entire body.

Refusing to lose his brother too, Edward sacrifices his own right arm to retrieve Alphonse’s soul and binds it with a nearby suit of armor. They then swear to spend the rest of their lives embarking on a journey to recover everything that they had lost, encountering friends and foes along the way.

While we don’t have much to go on right now about Square Enix’s Fullmetal Alchemist game, you can still experience your favorite things about the franchise in Last Cloudia’s Fullmetal Alchemist Brotherhood collab event. You can play as Edward Elric and Alphonse Elric in awesome pixel art, or pull the Automail Mechanic LR Ark to boost your party’s overall strength.

Of course, if you want to torture yourself while waiting, you can check out the super vague teaser trailer from Square Enix embedded above.

