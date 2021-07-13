Popular match-3 game Disney Emoji Blitz has just surpassed 40 million installs across the globe, and all in good time too. Jam City’s hit title is approaching its fifth anniversary - plus coinciding with the theatrical release of Jungle Cruise - and fans are in for a treat as celebrations are aplenty.

With its continuing tributes to beloved IPs from Disney Parks and films, Disney Emoji Blitz lets players relive the magic of their favorite titles through the match-3 game. To celebrate its fifth anniversary, Jam City is holding virtual festivities on July 14th, and only the first 1,000 fans who sign up will be able to join in on the fun.

Running from 11:00 AM - 2:00 PM PDT, the festivities will include a live stream Q&A, a sneak peek at what’s next for the game, plus a sweeps event. Fans will also get to meet Disney Emoji Blitz Community Manager Emoji Jenny, as well as get involved in a live Emoji poll for 2022.

“On this special 5th anniversary, we are proud to celebrate the successes and milestones that Disney Emoji Blitz and its development teams have achieved. The game uniquely enables Disney fans to interact with one of the most extensive Disney catalogs available,” says Lisa Anderson, Senior Vice President of Studio Operations at Jam City. “Whether it’s new emojis from upcoming films, or content representing fan-favorite films, shows and parks, Jam City is committed to making Disney Emoji Blitz one of the most comprehensive and easily accessible ways for fans to connect with Disney franchises and IP every day.”

If you’re unable to score a front seat to the celebrations, you can still look forward to lots of awesome content in the coming months, as Dr. Lily Houghton and Frank from the Jungle Cruise movie will be making their Emoji debut soon. The Nightmare Before Christmas, Hocus Pocus, and Haunted Mansion will also take center stage this Halloween.

Disney Emoji Blitz is available on the App Store and Google Play as a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.

