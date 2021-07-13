Apple Arcade subscribers, rejoice! There are tons of new updates coming to the service this week, with remastered titles like Angry Birds Reloaded and Doodle God Universe. Meditative adventure Alto’s Odyssey: The Lost City is also a welcome addition to the subscription service comprised of over 180 ad-free titles.

As Apple Arcade games are all fully unlocked without any in-app purchases, players can enjoy content updates like Grindstone’s new themed area “The Lost Lair” for free. Ridiculously fun non-golfing title WHAT THE GOLF? also adds 1000 holes and more insane levels with a free update this week.

Angry Birds Reloaded by Rovio Entertainment features remastered visuals with the same physics-based gameplay for the OG title, plus new characters, challenges, and game modes. Alto’s Odyssey: The Lost City, on the other hand, boasts an endless sandboarding adventure as you soar through the skies and surf the sand dunes to discover ancient locations, similar to the meditative experience of the classic Alto’s Odyssey title fans know and love.

The remastered Doodle God Universe by JoyBits lets you play as the Creator shaping the world with new graphics, cutscenes, and other upgrades from the original title. As for new releases, wurdweb is an upcoming word puzzle game where you can choose words from a list then try to connect them to other words on the board. Its various modes will likely keep players entertained regardless of skill level.

Excited to get your hands on all these titles? You can catch them and more on the Apple Arcade subscription service priced at $4.99 a month. If you’re eager to know about the full list of games available on the service, you can head on over to the official website for all the info.

