PUBG MOBILE’s latest update has arrived, letting players explore the Tesla Gigafactory and fight to be the last one standing using tons of new high-tech gear in your arsenal. The insanely popular battle royale is running Mission Ignition until September 6th, so players can take their sweet time and enjoy all the biggest improvements in the game.

The PUBG Mobile 1.5 update follows the story arc of tech company DynaHex as it sets its sights on Erangel, using it as an experimental base. This mode can be accessed through EvoGround where you can earn Rating Points and immerse yourself in a completely revamped Erangel. For instance, among the many changes around the island, the transport network core Pochinki has now been transformed into the high-tech Transit Center, while logistics port Georgopol now features a central command center and warehouse.

As for upgraded dynamic elements on the gameplay content, the HyperLines have been set up to allow players to travel between fixed locations for more strategic options. Mission Ignition has also introduced the new ASM Abakan, which unleashes 5.56mm rounds with full-auto, two-shot burst, and single-shot modes. For speed demons and vehicle enthusiasts, the Anti-Gravity Motorcycle lets you traverse the whole map with ease and in style.

On top of convenience features such as the Spawn Island Holographic Display, Jump Markers, and the Auto-Parachute, the Tesla upgrades let players engage in exclusive themed content like building a Tesla Model Y at the Tesla Gigafactory.

PUBG Mobile is available to download as a free-to-play game with in-app purchases on the App Store and on Google Play. It’s an update overload now that the Version 1.5 update has rolled out, so be sure to check your device specs as the patch requires 686 MB of storage on Android and 1.64 GB on iOS. If you update from now until July 16th, you can score 2,888 BP, 100 AG, and the Victorian Maiden Backpack (3d) ×1.

