Sky: Children of the Light is now two years old, which means it's time to celebrate! thatgamecompany has a whole event lined up for all players and we’ve got all the details for you.

Sky’s second birthday party begins on the 12th of July and will run until July 25th (23:59 PDT).

Sky’s Second Anniversary Event Schedule

July 12th-25th: Sky Anniversary In-Game Event

July 13th: Sky Livestream On Twitch!

July 16th: Sky Original Game Soundtrack Vol. 2 digital release

July 30th: Sky Original Game Soundtrack Vol. 3 digital release

It is time to go to the secret area if you haven’t been there yet. Find the hidden entry in the Vault of Knowledge using a special cape. There you will find the birthday Spirit who will take you to the secret area and also give you a lot of birthday rewards.

With regards to those festive items, here’s a list of what’s lined up for you:

Birthday Hat- 3 Hearts

Birthday Flag- 20 Candles

Birthday Cake- 2-4 Candles

These can all be set up in the secret area and can be shared to have the most amazing party with others!

thatgamecompany is also set to release two new digital volumes of Vincent Diamante’s soundtrack for Sky: Children of the Light. Volume 2 will include 26 tracks from the main story, while Volume 3 is comprised of 36 tracks with music that appeared in all the past adventure seasons.

Take part in the Sky Anniversary Screenshot Challenge to win a candle pack and new Cake spells! All you have to do is put on a cool outfit, take a photo that encompasses “Sky’s birthday” and post it on Twitter or Instagram with the hashtag #Sky2ndAnniversary.

You can download Sky: Children of the Light on the iOS App Store and Google Play Store for free.

Want more? Check out our 20 other Sky: Children of the Light news stories!