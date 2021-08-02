Like any other Battle Royale title, Battlegrounds Mobile India also has freebies that are available to claim through redeem codes. Just a few days after launch, new codes are already up for grabs to let players enjoy exclusive items for free.

Battlegrounds Mobile India is the latest Battle Royale title from Krafton and, as the name implies, it’s only available in India. The game arrived on the app markets soon after PUBG Mobile was banned in the country. BGMI is similar to PUBG Mobile in terms of graphics, sound effects, gameplay and content except for minor changes. And those changes include the colour of blood and, in-game voices among other slight tweaks.

This article will guide you through the entire process of claiming the BGMI redeem codes and will also explain the steps on how to redeem Battlegrounds Mobile India codes.

How to redeem codes in Battlegrounds Mobile India?

Head to the redemption centre by clicking here.

In the character's name box, enter your Battlegrounds Mobile India IGN.

You will receive a verification code via your in-game mail.

Enter the verification code along with one of the redeem codes from the list down below.

Press the button to claim your rewards. Within seconds the rewards will reach your account.

Battlegrounds Mobile India redeem codes

TQIZBZ76F – Vehicle Skin

5FG10D33 – Falcon and Free Emotes

GPHZDBTFZM24U – UMP9 Skin

KARZBZYTR – Free Outfit

JJCZCDZJ9U – Golden Pan

UKUZBZGWF – Free Fireworks

TIFZBHZK4A – Free Outfit

RNUZBZ9QQ – AKM Glacier Skin

PGHZDBTFZ95U – M416 Skin

R89FPLM9S – Companion

BMTCZBZMFS – Pretty in Pink set and Pretty in Pink Headpiece

5FG10D33 – Outfit for Free

TQIZBz76F – 3 Free Motorcycle

BMTFZBZQNC – Free Drifter Set

SD14G84FCC – Free Skin for KAR98 Sniper Gun

Currently, there’s no official redemption site for Battlegrounds Mobile India, so for now, all the codes are being redeemed at the PUBG Mobile redemption centre.

Make sure to visit us regularly for more Battlegrounds Mobile India codes as we will keep our page up to date with the latest active codes. We also have PUBG Mobile redeem codes and Free Fire codes available if you also enjoy those games.

