The new 1.5: Mission Ignition PUBG Mobile update is here! So many changes and improvements. This update sounds absolutely amazing. DynaHex has completely taken over Ernagel and is transforming it completely to make it technologically superior.

Pochinki is now the Transit Centre featuring a city bus for traversal. Georgopool is now a Port that will have a command centre with a fully automated warehouse. The school is now a Tech Centre with a cutting-edge display. It has numerous pathways and structures to make gameplay challenging. Other additions include an Energy centre, Logistics agency and a Security Centre.

You can access this new mode through the EvoGround. Hyper lines have been added to the map to make cross-Island travel easier. If that seems like a boring way to travel, then you might opt for the air conveyer! Find these outside urban areas and launch yourself into the air to travel.

Enjoy futuristic travel with your friend on the new Anti-gravity Motorcycle or if you like something a bit classier, hop into one of the two Tesla models, both of which are capable of self-driving.

Elsewhere, a new gun, the ASM Abakan makes its way to PUBG Mobile. It fires 5.56mm rounds and can be fully automatic, two-shot burst or single-shot. Next, Is the MG3 Light Machine Gun- Using 7.62mm rounds. This beast can fire up to 990 rounds per minute and is super powerful but will exclusively be found in airdrops. There are also some items limited to Mission Ignition like a tactical marking device, riot shield, jump markers, auto-parachutes and more.

Other new features coming to PUBG Mobile in this update includes a re-imagined throwable and consumable wheel with quick throw settings to make it more intuitive. Ammo colour now changes in accordance with capacity. Finally, you have the ability to pre-configure weapon attachments so that every time you pick them up, they are automatically set up the way you prefer.

There are a lot of other improvements in this update, all of which can be read on the official patch notes page. The update for PUBG Mobile 1.5 is 686MB on Android and 1.64GB on iOS devices. If you download the update this week, you’ll also get 2,888BP, 100AG and the Victorian Maiden Backpack.

PUBG Mobile is available now on the App Store and Google Play. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.

