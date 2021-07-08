Collect Bits is a simple, fun, and colourful adventure game where you’re tasked to, well, Collect Bits. As LOCOBIT’s first foray into the wonderful world of gaming, the 2D side-scrolling platformer is available for free on both iOS and Android devices starting today.

In Collect Bits, you play as lovable collector and professional cleaner Charo, traveling through vibrant towns to help with the clean-up efforts as assigned by the mayor. It seems as if random “fragments” are littered all over the place, so it’s up to you and your trusty robotic doggo Lucis to keep everything spic and span before the timer runs out. More fragments collected mean better scores and new levels (or towns) to move on to.

Perfect for players who are on the lookout for casual titles that aren’t too demanding, the game only has three simple commands: run, jump, and throw. You’ll have to collect fragments and keep malevolent forces from stealing them from you, as well as defeat foes by chucking your canine companion at them (don’t worry - Lucis will still be perfectly fine after).

There will be a total of 24 levels to explore, each with its own unique charm. Completionists will also be delighted to know that each town has its own secret areas and extra challenges to discover. All this plays out while a relaxing musical score keeps you company in the background, set in a bright and cheery atmosphere.

Collect Bits is available to download on the App Store and on the Google Play Store. It’s a free-to-play title with in-game ads. You can also visit the official website if you want to know more about this lighthearted, low-key game.

