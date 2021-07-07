Innersloth is releasing a new patch for its multiplayer social deduction game Among Us which adds a new vent cleaning feature as well as a bunch of bug fixes, as was shared on the official Twitter last week. The update will be available on all platforms including iOS and Android devices.

The vent is currently used for impostors to sneak around the map quickly by entering one vent and popping out another on the far side of the map. The new vent cleaning feature is intended to prevent impostors from doing this by making it inaccessible to them. If an impostor is already hiding in one when you go to clean it, it will boot them out.

Innersloth teased this update last week on the official Twitter account as well as disclosing some bug fixes would be coming with the update too, though it was not specific about what those exact fixes are.

we'll be releasing a bunch of bug fixes on July 7 that'll also feature a new ????VENT CLEANING TASK???? - cleaning the vent will prevent impostors from using it

- if someone is already in the vent and you start cleaning it, it'll boot them out. surprise?! here's a lil' teaser! pic.twitter.com/zKl8WNaU2c — Among Us (@AmongUsGame) June 30, 2021

Among Us recently launched an anniversary update for its 3rd birthday, adding 15 player lobbies with new player colours, updated graphics, a new kill screen menu as well as the tease of a new map coming to the game later this year.

Innersloth had also shared the game would be coming to PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 in the near future. All-in-all, it seems like this game is really in its prime right now with launches across all current hardware, an ever-growing community and plenty of exciting updates to keep players happy.

You can download Among Us on the iOS App Store and the Google Play for Android store, where it is a free to play game with in-app purchases.

Want more? Check out our growing collection of Among Us news stories!