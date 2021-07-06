Aotu World, GaeaMobile’s colourful mobile strategy RPG, is officially launching on July 13th. Based on the popular anime of the same name, the game features a fast-paced turn-based combat system made more vibrant with trendy outfits you can use to flaunt your personal style. Pre-registration for both iOS and Android is still ongoing, with milestone rewards you can score as soon as the game officially launches.

To coincide with the launch, Aotu World will also feature a crossover event this month with its Hatsune Miku collaboration. From July 20th to August 10th, the exciting collab event will feature new characters Hatsune Miku and her virtual singer pals Megurine Luka, Kagamine Rin, Kagamine Len, MEIKO, and KAITO. Players can experience a thrilling tale composed of eight chapters in the form of a stage play.

Of course, all the mini-games and storylines won’t be enough to cap off the celebrations. The Aotu Music Festival will let Angels play ten songs from the virtual singers during the Hatsune Miku Extra Move event for free.

If you’re curious about what makes Aotu World different from all the other run-of-the-mill SRPGs out there, you can take a quick peek at the trailer embedded above to get a feel of the gameplay mechanics. The sassy outfits and stylish get-ups definitely take center stage here.

Aotu World will be available to download as a free-to-play game with in-app purchases on the App Store and the Google Play Store beginning July 13th. Apart from the milestone rewards, pre-registered players will also receive 40 free draws upon the game’s official launch. For now, you can visit the official website or follow the community of fans over on the game’s Facebook channel to stay updated on all the latest developments.

Eager for more SRPGs? Check out our list of the top 25 best strategy games for Android phones and tablets in 2021!