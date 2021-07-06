Pokemon GO is all set to celebrate its fifth anniversary. There will be a tonne of rewards and Pokemon to find in this celebration! The event will run from July 6 at 10:00am to July 15 at 8:00pm local time.

Celebration Encounters in Pokemon GO

You will find Flying Pikachu with a 5-shaped balloon and Darumaka more frequently in the wild. These two will also appear in one-star raids with Chespin, Fennekin, and Froakie.

If you haven't been able to find the Flying Pikachu, there is a Collection Challenge to complete that will reward you with an encounter with it. Alongside this, you'll also get Rare Candy and a lot of Poke Balls!

Research Challenges and Rewards

Bulbasaur

Charmander

Squirtle

Chikorita

Cyndaquil

Totodile

Treecko

Torchic

Mudkip

Turtwig

Chimchar

Piplup

Snivy

Tepig

Oshawott

Chespin

Fennekin

Froakie

When you complete your Field Research you can find a lot more Pokemon at PokeStops with an active Lure Module. These are:

You'll also find these Pokemon in the wild and will be guaranteed encounters with them when you complete your daily bonus Field Research tasks.

During last year's anniversary event, the Jump-Start Special Research was available which will be around this year too for those who missed out previously. This will be particularly helpful for newer players as the rewards include numerous Pokemon encounters and a lot of Stardust and XP.

Other Celebratory Gifts and Bonuses for Pokemon GO's Fifth Anniversary

Activate the celebration Mystery Box and you may just get a Shiny Meltan! You can also receive gift stickers by spinning PokeStops, opening gifts and picking them up in the shop.

From the 5th of July, the Item Bag can be expanded to 3,500 by getting Item Bag upgrades in the shop. And, the Special Box, Ultra Box, and Adventure Box will also contain different items from the same day.

All Lure Modules (including Glacial, Magnetic, Mossy, and Rainy Lure Modules) will last one hour for the duration of the event. Finally, Fireworks come back to Pokemon GO! And this time, they'll look even better because Niantic has updated the in-game sky with real-time mechanics.

Pokemon GO is completing five years and you can join in by downloading it from the iOS App Store and Google Play Store.

