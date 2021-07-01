Shot Online: Golf Battle lets you experience the thrill of the ultimate golf match, and is currently available for pre-registration in the US for both iOS and Android devices. Webzen’s real-time golf game puts your skills to the test as you pit against pros all over the world in realistic synchronous play.

Praised by golf fans for its realism and accuracy, the Shot Online IP boasts of its faithfulness to golf motion IRL, coupled with realistic swings perfected by a proprietary physics engine. The golf simulation lets you showcase your club skills on a wide variety of courses, whether in a normal match or in Survival mode with seven other players.

Golfing aficionados can also create or join clans and engage in battles against other groups - plus, climbing up the ranks in tournaments rewards you with huge prizes and unlocks more clubs and balls to help you up your game.

Starting today, Shot Online: Golf Battle is open for pre-registration for US based players on the App Store and on Google Play, and those who pre-register will receive exclusive goodies once the game officially launches. For now, you can check out the official website to know more, or follow the community of fans over on the game’s Facebook channel to stay updated on the latest developments.