N3twork has updated its mobile match-3 puzzle game Funko Pop! Blitz to include a special summer update. The update is available to download now for iOS and Android devices.

The new summer update for Funko Pop! Blitz introduces Otter Pops characters to the Funko Pop universe. These guys and gals have stepped out of their iconic red and blue package to spread the summer fun with a brand new in-game event.

This event coincides with the upcoming American holiday Independence Day on 4th July, as well as National Freezer Pop Day on the 8th. I’m from the UK so I may have had to double-check these dates.

Between now and 6th July, you can hit the beach and unlock these new fun characters in Funko Pop Blitz by collecting frozen fruit juice pieces in every round you play. These characters include Strawberry Short Kook, Alexander the Grape, Sir Isaac Lime, Poncho Punch, and Little Orphan Orange that each represent their flavours.

You can use one of the event-specific characters to boost during an event and increase your chances of collecting the event-exclusive playable character, Louie-Bloo Raspberry.

Funko Pop! Blitz has also recently rolled out its VIP Pass. It’s a paid feature that gives you 28 days of benefits in the game such as a max heart increase, VIP wheel spin, 15,000 coins to spend and VIP event boxes that feature Legendary Pops. The VIP Pass costs $10, giving you immediate access to these benefits which expire 28 days from the moment of purchase.

You can download Funko Pop! Blitz now from the iOS App Store and the Google Play for Android store, where it is a free to play title with adverts and in-app purchases.

Want more? Check out our 23 other Funko Pop! Blitz news stories!