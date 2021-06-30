Indie game developer Artem Trembach has released a new relaxing puzzler called HUE², which is available to download now as a paid title on iOS.

HUE² is a puzzle game best suited for relaxing, short playthrough sessions. With 377 levels overall, Trembach says the game is intended to bring you calmness, peace and a sense of harmony.

How it works is simple: you have a 5x5 grid of coloured cubes and it’s your job to rearrange them into order so they resemble a gradient. If that sounds complicated, check out the gameplay demonstration linked below.

The locked cube blocks are a complication you have to work around, but they also act as your guide to be able to work out where you should be moving the other cubes around it to.

Trembach emphasises that HUE² starts off easy and gradually increases in difficulty. After a while, the number of locked spaces increases as does the variety in colours on the board, making it more challenging on finding ways to rearrange them into a gradient.

The one thing that concerned me about this game when watching the trailer is an accessibility issue. It doesn’t look like a game that individuals with colour blindness will be able to experience.

I reached out to Trembach to see if anything is planned in terms of accessibility features to get around this issue. The good news is they told me a game mode intended for colour blind people is in the works and would be arriving in a future update.

You can check out HUE² on the iOS App Store, where it is a premium app which costs $0.99.