Ironhide Game Studio, the folks behind the Kingdom Rush series and Iron Marines, has announced a new free-to-play tower defense game for iOS and Android. It's called JUNKTOWN and will soon be soft-launching in the UK, Canada, New Zealand, Australia and Uruguay.

The studio's newest IP takes place in a post-apocalyptic world where players will have to take on a ferocious army called The Order. They won't be the only threat, however. Players must also contend with sand bandits and an array of vicious mutated beasties.

It promises to be a fast-paced and action-packed tower defense title that allows players to freely place towers across the map. As you'd expect, they are upgradeable, allowing them to be even more potent on the battlefield.

During the soft launch, there will be 11 towers available with various abilities. Some of these are fairly standard, such as towers that boast snipers or flamethrowers. Others, meanwhile, are a little more quirky, including one that transforms enemies into sheep. More options are expected to be introduced in future updates.

In addition to the towers, players can deploy nine different tactics. These include mines and gas cylinders, transforming helicopters that can throw bombs and a warrior that sports garbage can armour. There will also be two dangerous terrains to contend with across 40 different stages that aim to test your tactical skills. Beyond that, players can complete daily challenges and quests to net themselves some useful rewards.

Junkworld is available to pre-register now over on Google Play and will also head to the App Store at a later date. It will be a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.