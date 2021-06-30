Choosing Legends of Runeterra's best champion along with proper decks has always been the most essential thing while playing a match. The game consists of 42 champions to choose from, and each one of them is unique in terms of skills and ability. Today, we will discuss the 15 Runeterra's best champions to help you choose the most reliable option.

Legends of Runeterra is a digital collectable card game released in April of 2020 for Android and iOS with only 120 cards. The game features the champions from the original title, League of Legends. The only thing that creates the difference between them is the gameplay.

LoR Meta champions

As we discuss the champions that are featured in the list, it only contains the name of those champions who are viable in this meta and, naturally, this will change frequently. In order to keep up with that, we will make sure to update this article as often as possible.

This list is curated by looking at the current position and stats of the Runeterra champions. Additionally, the win rates, players suggestions, pick rates and so on are also taken into consideration. For those unversed, Legends of Runeterra does feature champions from the PC game but the game mechanics and features are very different as the only thing you need to deal with are the cards and decks.

So, without any further delay, let us take a look at our top picks for Legends of Runettera.

