Following the announcement back in May, Crunchyroll's latest fantasy RPG, Mitrasphere, is now available for iOS and Android devices. The game previously launched in Japan back in 2017, where it was downloaded seven million times.

Its global release has racked up 100,000 pre-registrations ahead of this week's launch, which is pretty solid, particularly considering it's an original IP. Those who pre-order Mitrasphere will receive 800 Sea Crystals, a 4-star Magic Device called Heroic Upa, and a free 10-pull that will guarantee 4-star weapon

Mitrasphere takes place in a world where golden crystals fall from a tree that resides in the sky, which itself is an ocean. The story follows folks cursed by fate who have decided to rise against it. There will be a plethora of modes for players to tackle, including the Main Story, Boss Battles, Ancient Raids and other events.

As for the characters themselves, there will be a host of customisable characters, and players will be able to switch between five classes. They include:

Swordsman – A high damage class that utilise either one or dual swords and excels when dealing with a single target.

Guardian – The Guardian is a tank that will be vital for protecting your backline from taking damage.

Cleric – The Cleric is a healer with access to several area-of-effect abilities. On top of that, it's also capable of reviving fallen allies.

Archer – The Archer is capable of buffing allies, debuffing enemies and dishing out damage. Of course, they make use of a bow but are also adept at using dual swords.

Mage – The Mage sits on the backline, utilising AOE and burst damage spells to eliminate multiple enemies.

Mitrasphere is available now over on the App Store and Google Play. It is a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.