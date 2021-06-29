Illusion Connect, SuperPrism Technology’s mobile real-time strategy game, is making a huge change with its first-ever server merge. This massive endeavor will bring more players together between servers EU1 to EU4, allowing users to interact more easily after the regular maintenance update this week.

Players from these servers will now be able to build their Radiants and triumph over the Nightmares in Illusion Connect’s fast-paced tactical combat together. There will be more in-game friends to play with, but the server shift will also affect plenty of other factors. For instance, the Weekly Honor and Rank of Dream Arena will be reset, and the Ten Saints mode will be closed on June 30th.

Affected players will still be able to log into the game through the same server selection, but those with multiple login accounts on different affected servers can now only log in with a single account at a time. CP ranking, stage star rankings, and guild rankings will be readjusted to take into consideration all players from the merged servers. More importantly, characters with levels lower than Level 20 who haven’t logged in for 90 days will be deleted, so if you haven’t been too active with your account, now’s the time to get back into the game.

Of course, affected players will receive compensation for all the trouble, with Stamina x 100, Diamond x 150, Resource Card x 5, Rename Card x 1, Seed Badge x 1000, Gold x 10,000, and Crystal x 10,000. Affected guilds will also receive a Guild Rename Card for the guild master to compensate for the merge.

You can find out more about the exciting server merge from Illusion Connect’s official Twitter page. The game is available to download as a free-to-play game with in-app purchases on the App Store and on Google Play. You can also check out our list of Redeem Codes and our awesome Tier List if you need a helping hand!

