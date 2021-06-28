Q-Games has released a new update for its Apple Arcade-exclusive Scrappers, bringing the game to Version 2.0. The update is available now for iOS devices.

This new update for Scrappers adds a new area to the game, raising the ante with the Midtown Sekigahara location for you to enjoy. This area features a new boss for Ichiro, Jiro, Saburo, Shiro and the other Scrappers to defeat, and it also includes new music, art and, of course, more trash to collect.

There’s also a brand new gameplay mode to try. In this one, you play as the lovable robot buddy S.C.R.A.P., where you can weave through trash and collect as much as you can within a tight time limit.

This mode also allows you to compete with your friends and the rest of the world on the leaderboards to see who is the best at collecting garbage.

The V2.0 update for Scrappers also includes more content such as new options to customise your truck in the garage, more weapons added to the store, and more characters to recruit.

Some quality-of-life features have also been introduced like some UI updates to improve your experience, improved loading times and performance, as well as three save slots to now save your progress.

If you’re unaware of what Scrappers is, it’s a futuristic waste-management game where you battle through a city taking out the trash – both figuratively and literally. It’s available as an exclusive for Apple Arcade, which you can subscribe to for £4.99 a month.

You can download Scrappers from the iOS App Store and check out Apple Arcade on the official website here.