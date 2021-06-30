Boku No Roblox: Remastered is one of the hundreds of games that you can play in Roblox. It's also one of the highest-rated titles on the app with a like percentage of over 90. It's a game that's full of quests, battling, and other types of gameplay.

You'll also notice some familiar features that are seen in most of Roblox's top games such as Quirks. These are identifiers of sorts for your character. You start off Quirkless (and a Waste of Skin...sorry, Bloodborne reference) but then you can visit a hospital to change Quirks.

So, overall, there is quite a bit you can do, and it can seem a bit overwhelming at first. You might find yourself asking: "Where do I start?" but as with most games, once you figure out how exactly everything operates, it will be a piece of cake. Here are a few basic tips and some of the Boku No Roblox Remastered codes to get you going.