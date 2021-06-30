Familiarize Yourself With The Controls
When you fire up Boku No Roblox: Remastered, you'll notice the funky control scheme. You'll see letters all over the place on the right side of your screen whilst there will be some speciality buttons on the left side of the screen. Now, you're probably wondering why there are so many letters on the right side.
Well, that's because the game is trying to utilize computer keys within in. Since the game was made for PC, they just wanted to bring the PC-type controls to mobile. This can seem overwhelming at first, but it gives you some extra options.
There is a nice little help page that shows you what each button does. The "E" button allows you to do combat, and what's cooler than punching and kicking in a game? If you don't feel like reading the controls, then just tap the buttons yourself and see what they do. Might be more fun that way if you're a curious type of person.
Train Often
This is probably the simplest thing you can do that is also really helpful. In Boku No Roblox: Remastered, we have talked about the control scheme and such. There are many different options here. One of them gives you the ability to train right on the spot.
So, if you're running around, hit the corresponding button and you'll start doing a spot of exercise. Keep doing this and you'll gain experience. If you've played enough video games then you'll know the glories of experience, as this levels up your character.
So, how convenient is that? You can be anywhere at any time and just workout. It does take a little time to build the XP this way, so you still want to go other routes. But, with that said, this is a super-easy way to give you a little boost when needed. Oh, and there's also a gym but you need Robux to buy a premium pass which accelerates the XP gaining process.
Grab Your Weapons
What's a combat-based game without some weapons? In Boku No Roblux: Remastered does offer some weapons that you can purchase. There's a workshop in the open world that you can head to that has all of your weaponry needs.
You can get a katana sword, knife, or gun. If you haven't spent any money yet, you should have enough for one of these. If not, then make sure to go do some quests and start raking in the dough. You will also gain experience as we talked about earlier.
Building up money shouldn't take you all that long after doing quests and playing in matches. Next thing you know, you'll have all three weapons in your inventory. So go ahead and save up and treat yourself with some fine pieces of metal.