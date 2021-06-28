Square Enix has announced a new mobile game called Deep Insanity ASYLUM, set in the near future where humans have to struggle against a sleeping sickness called the Randolph Syndrome. The RPG comes as part of the company’s Deep Insanity Project, which includes an anime titled Deep Insanity: The Lost Child and an ongoing manga series.

In Deep Insanity ASYLUM, players will be thrust into a reality where a massive underground “Asylum” has appeared in Antarctica. The infestation of the Randolph syndrome makes people sleep without waking, with over 540 million victims around the world. The mysterious occurrence coincides with strange sightings of odd beings that seemingly come from another world, one that’s too deep underground that humans haven’t the slightest clue who or what they are.

Deep Insanity Asylum will be available on Android, iOS, and Steam. It will supposedly be a free-to-play title with in-app purchases, tying well into The Lost Child anime that’s scheduled to air in October this year. Not much is known about the game just yet, except that it’ll be officially released in September, and that the theme song “Madoromi” will be performed by Amane Kanata and Tokoyami Towa.

While the mixed media project is very much in tune with the metaverse trend for games today, it seems Square Enix has actually been planning this since it trademarked Deep Insanity in November last year. The game looks absolutely stunning, to be honest, from what we can see from the character art online. For now, you can browse through the official website to get a feel of the game, or check out the embedded teaser trailer above to know more.

