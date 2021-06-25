Making Fun, Inc. of Eternium fame has just released Runestrike, a gorgeous card collecting RPG that’s out now for both iOS and Android devices. The mythology-themed CCG features deep strategic gameplay mechanics and a stunning art design that makes every turn-based battle truly breathtaking.

Runestrike has been in development for four years, and it seems as if the painstakingly crafted infrastructure is well worth the wait. The deep gameplay features accessible, mobile-first deck sizes where each unique Champion shines in their skills. The game not only boasts exhilarating PvP matches but also a robust tale in single-player mode, with an intelligent AI that poses a true challenge for even the most seasoned players.

The game promises an enjoyable player-first economy without pesky pay-to-win schemes. The community of supportive fans was heavily involved in the design, so there’s a welcome focus on balance to ensure that players with different playstyles can enjoy the game competitively. For those looking for a bit of a change of pace, the Versus Arena lets you fight against other players for weekly in-game prizes, while the Solo Arena gives you the chance to play against AI for a different kind of challenge.

Personally, the visuals alone are already a huge motivation for me to give the game a go. You can check out the embedded YouTube clip above to see what I mean, and to get a feel of the gameplay as well.

Runestrike is available to download on the App Store and on the Google Play Store today. It’s a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. If you want to know more about the game, you can visit the official website or join the growing community of fans over on the Discord channel.

