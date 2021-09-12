- Added missing units: Hart, Juno, Thetis, Liza, Emilia, Santa Rimuru, Samurai Rimuru, Luahn - Cross Arts Partner: Chloe, Chloe, Filia, Orvell, Detective Liese, Forte, Fire Roy, Gran Brave, Santa Milim, Sugimoto, Vermilia, Eagle, Serah, Victoire, Bakoo, Grad, Hiei, Santa Shion

Like most of the other outstanding RPGs, we firmly believe that the Grand Summoners deserves a tier list of best heroes to help new players, as well as those who are more experienced with the game. Feel free to visit it every now and then, as we will keep it updated to the latest patch version of the game.

Grand Summoners is an RPG made for anime fans by Good Smile Company. The game is about playing with ancient heroes in a fantasy universe. It features all the elements from a standard RPG while blending it with beautiful anime content.

The game claims to help console gamers who wish to experience their childhood once again in a better and improved way. It is well designed for players seeking an action-oriented adventure journey that contain flashy animations and visually impressive scenes.

How to choose the right heroes for the role?

But players often fail to choose the perfect hero for a particular role as the title features hundreds of heroes, who have unique skill sets and abilities. Not all heroes are effective in every battle situation, so players will have to find the best one among the plethora of options to tackle the demons.

In order to help you out with this confusion, we have carefully curated a Grand Summoners tier list based on their roles. The tiers start from S+ and move down to, S, A, B, C, D.

Original post by Suchit Mohanty, updated by Pocket Gamer Staff.