Updated on: June 28, 2021 - Added new Disgaea RPG codes

Make sure you bookmark our Disgaea RPG codes article, as we are going to keep you updated with the latest available codes as often as possible.

Boltrends Games’ Disgaea RPG is the latest installment in the popular series. The title was released for mobile back in April. It's about exploring the Netherworld and battling through a series of turn-based battles.

In comparison to the other RPG titles, Disgaea includes some unique battle features such as Team Attack, Tower and Throw. On top of that, this RPG promotes teamwork as very few battles are one by a lone fighter.

Maybe you're interested in some of the Genshin Impact codes, or Coin Master spins?

The game also boasts some cool characters. The opening moments introduce us to Laharl, Flonne, Etna, Adell, Mao, Valvatorez and Killia from the reunite series.

Additionally, if you prefer auto battles, then Disgaea might a great new game for you as it allows auto battles at 4x speed while enjoying the classic elements found in the original series.

Now, let us take a look at the Disgaea RPG codes, as we have a bunch of working ones ready for you to redeem. In case you’re new to the game or redeeming a code for the first time, we'll guide you through the process in three easy steps.

How to redeem Disgaea RPG codes step by step?

Open up the game and look for the menu button that can be found at the top left side of the screen.

After accessing the menu, tap on the Others tab and search for the serial code section

The final step to complete the process is to enter the code and press the button to enjoy your rewards.

Active codes for Disgaea RPG

EZPwT9Xhzg - NEW code

SQzVQUHTqP - 150 Nether Quartz, 50,000HL, and 5 DG Skip Coupons

- 150 Nether Quartz, 50,000HL, and 5 DG Skip Coupons dp9GVSSnXG - 150 Nether Quartz, 50,000HL, and 5 DG Skip Coupons

150 Nether Quartz, 50,000HL, and 5 DG Skip Coupons j5zysMKvvv - 150 Nether Quartz, 50,000HL, and 5 DG Skip Coupons

- 150 Nether Quartz, 50,000HL, and 5 DG Skip Coupons tCv5SAAskW - 150 Nether Quartz, 50,000HL, and 5 DG Skip Coupons

- 150 Nether Quartz, 50,000HL, and 5 DG Skip Coupons 5uf6dyc6gh - 150 Nether Quartz, 50000HL and 5x DG Skip Coupon

- 150 Nether Quartz, 50000HL and 5x DG Skip Coupon nfefnysyy5 - 150 Nether Quartz, 50000HL and 5x DG Skip Coupon

- 150 Nether Quartz, 50000HL and 5x DG Skip Coupon Yn2TndJ67T - 150 Nether Quartz, 50000HL, and 5 DG Skip Coupon

- 150 Nether Quartz, 50000HL, and 5 DG Skip Coupon W3krwYuV5k - 150 Nether Quartz, 50000HL, and 5 DG Skip Coupon

- 150 Nether Quartz, 50000HL, and 5 DG Skip Coupon vACU7QaT73 - 15x Prism Hides, 1x 3 Star or above Summon Ticket, 5x Gate Keys, 10x Shining Reinc. Gem (Lv3), 10x Shining Reinc. Gem (Lv4)

- 15x Prism Hides, 1x 3 Star or above Summon Ticket, 5x Gate Keys, 10x Shining Reinc. Gem (Lv3), 10x Shining Reinc. Gem (Lv4) 5EJsQKgW7K - 100x Nether Quartz, 5x AP Potions, 10x DG Skip Coupons, 5x Gate keys

- 100x Nether Quartz, 5x AP Potions, 10x DG Skip Coupons, 5x Gate keys XNv2nDstwp - 100x Nether Quartz, 1x Crab Miso

- 100x Nether Quartz, 1x Crab Miso F7WtNXK65H - 200x Nether Quartz, 3x Gate Keys, 25x Prism Hide

Expired

DPqwFy7zsh-: 200x Nether Quartz, 3x AP Potions and 25x Prinny Hide

skfcqWyKif - 200x Nether Quartz, 3x Gate Key and 25x Prinny Hide

DUpJ4KJFc3 - 200x Nether Quartz, 3x Crab Miso and 25x Prinny Hide

EP7d5ZGrZ2 - X300 N. Quartz, X3 Crab Miso, 3 AP Potions, and 3 P. Summon Tickets

VWZ3gXpHAP - X150 Nether Quartz, 50K HL, X5 DG Skip Coupon

H6Th3gmSJU - X150 Nether Quartz, 50K HL, X5 DG Skip Coupon

PFtTWnrT2X - X150 Nether Quartz, 50K HL, X5 DG Skip Coupon

2DwNnGkUX3 - X150 Nether Quartz, 50K HL, X5 DG Skip Coupon

5m6wu59c2h - X150 Nether Quartz, 50K HL, X5 DG Skip Coupon

96rtqkh7qa - X300 Nether Quartz, X3 Crab Miso, X3 AP Potions, X3 Premium Summon Tickets

TuAStMiaeZ - X300 Nether Quartz, X3 Crab Miso, X3 AP Potions, X3 Premium Summon Tickets

gAeQxKGmdj - X300 Nether Quartz, X3 Crab Miso, X3 AP Potions and X3 Premium Summon Tickets

wM7ZGmMVhK - X150 Nether Quartz, 50KHL, and X5 DG Skip Coupon

How to get more Disgaea RPG codes?