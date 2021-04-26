After a long wait, Spokko’s AR RPG title, The Witcher: Monster Slayer is now available for players to pre-register to gain access to an upcoming soft-launch for Android. The news about the AR first appeared last year but there have been very few updates until now.

The Witcher Monster Slayer is a spin-off from the original and revered PC game, The Witcher. The game looks to include content and elements from the original game but repurpose them in a way that can be enjoyed on the go with a mobile phone.

Along with the content, the devs have added a special Augmented Reality feature in the RPG, which will surely draw the attention of players. While playing the game, players will encounter frightening monsters in an AR environment. Take a look at the official trailer for the game in the video down below.

Explore the realm of monsters with the main protagonist, The Witcher and keep slaying the enemies around you. Like every other RPG, collect trophies, win rewards, explore new areas, craft new weapons and participate in first-person combat.

The storyline is entirely based on the original Witcher series. So as you progress through the game, parts of the story will be familiar if you're a long-time fan.

Currently, the game is now available to pre-register for Android devices ahead of a soft launch, although the devs have officially stated that the game is set to launch for both platforms. The soft launch will have limited seats but is open for all the players to pre-register.

Interested players can head to the official link to pre-register their interest in the closed test. Details such as the registered email id on Play Store, device brand and model are requested. Players who are lucky enough to be a part of this test will be contacted in due course.