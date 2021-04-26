Brave Nine, a tactical RPG by Neowiz has recently released a new content update that introduces a new Legendary Mercenary Group called Personaz. The group consists of powerful and skilled fighters, who are set to rule and change the way of battle.

Along with the heroes, the update aims to improve the present content and adds a whole new campaign storyline, a revamped World Arena, and lots more. The additions are live now and require an update from the respective app markets.

As the game introduces the new characters, the First Personaz obtainable by players are:

Slain - The update introduces a mysterious character who belongs to the Rotein Kingdom and is the rightful heir to the throne.

Slain's Companion Anaduty - The most powerful magician and the most trusted person in the entire kingdom of the King.

Ledakrad - In the previous campaigns, Adel’s soul was kept inside a humanoid creature to create a new living being,

Ledakrad's Companion Nia - Alcetain has mastered the art of creating clones, Nia is his last creation.

On top of that, the latest update will start Campaign Part III, which introduces the players to a new adventure chapter that’s set on the Sky Islands. Also, new levels of Evil Castle and customization of new hero units have also been added with the latest update.

To mark the celebration of their 4th Anniversary, the game will distribute 10 free recruits for 14 days, starting from April 22nd through May 6th. Players who remember to log in daily can claim up to 140 free recruits. Other rewards include Diamonds to Legend Scrolls and Companion Gifts to Gold.

Brave Nine is available now on the App Store and Google Play. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.

