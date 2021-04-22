Survivors should get ready to knock out some enemies in Bermuda as the grand finale of the K.O Night event is this weekend. Free Fire’s K.O Night event started last week, where players were asked to complete multiple tasks to claim the K.O. Night-themed rewards.

Since the event commenced, players had to cross 7 rounds of the tournament. The tournament section was specially added in the K.O. Night special interface and also indicates the player's progress in the event.

Previously, players had a chance to meet the popular former couple, Laura and Rafael, and witnessed their action in the ring. While on the mission of completing the seven rounds, the game had also held numerous small events to keep the game feeling fresh.

The grand finale night of the event will allow players to customize their characters by using the costumes and other dressing items from the K.O. Night collection. Some of them include K.O. Night – Shock bundle, K.O. Night Backpack, and K.O. Night Parachute.

The most awaited item, the K.O. Night Championship Belt, will be up for grabs for the players who log in on the 24th of April. The belt is for the champions of Bermuda and can be displayed on their profile as a reminder of their accomplishments during the event.

The rewards don't end there though. From April 24th, Survivors will also have a chance to claim the new collection item – the Skywing. To get this reward, players will have to complete five matches and each dive from the airship will grant a point.

You can download Garena Free Fire now from the iOS App Store and the Google Play Store for Android, where it is a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.

