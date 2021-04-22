Saving the world isn’t just about beating opponents on the battlefield - to truly be the very best, you need to step up your game in real life too. Lords Mobile is giving players the chance to do just that through its latest collaboration event, where the popular real-time battle strategy RPG is partnering with WeForest to fight deforestation.

In celebration of Earth Day on April 22nd, Lords Mobile will launch an “Earth Day” package amounting to USD $50,000. This is to encourage all players to do their part in taking care of the world we live in. The special in-game package will be up for grabs from April 22 to April 26. Environmental protection is simply a donation away, as everyone can participate in the charitable movement and work together for sustainable development.

Lords Mobile’s partner, WeForest, has been steadily dedicating its efforts to boost sustainable forest restoration since it was founded in 2010. The Belgium-based international non-profit organization grows trees via scientific means in India, Brazil, Zambia, Ethiopia, Tanzania, and other tropical regions to help lower overall carbon emissions across the globe and fight climate warming.

After the event, WeForest will plant trees from June to August 2021. Donations will go to the forest restoration efforts in northern Ethiopia’s Desa'a area, which is heavily devastated by desertification. A whopping 74% of the forest has already disappeared - but with just $1 for every seedling, WeForest can help bring back the green. You can check out the official project website for more info, or follow Lords Mobile’s Facebook page to know more about the collab event.

