Indie game developer Hideki Hanida has released Fallen of the Round, a new roguelike dungeon crawler based on miniatures, for iOS devices as a premium title.

In Fallen of the Round, you traverse a 3D dungeon using units who resemble a real miniature that you might find in a game of Warhammer or a similar series. These units move around the giant dungeons in a similar style, with the goal of defeating hostile creatures who appear in these locations.

Obviously combat is important for a game of this stature, but it’s pretty easy to understand and not too complicated. It involves a lot of deckbuilding, where you place your pawns and aim them at the enemy to attack. You can position them depending on their different characteristics, making it important for you to find the right spot to unleash the best offense or defence against hostile threats.

When you win battles you can collect new pawns to add to your team, and they need to be upgraded to become stronger which will pull you through some of the later areas. Collecting three of the same units will also allow you to increase their rank and equip with new skills to give you a higher advantage during fights.

At the end of the day, the perfect blend of the right skills and classes will determine how strong your party is, making Fallen of the Round the perfect game for fans of tabletop gaming, miniatures and strategy video games.

You can download Fallen of the Round now from the iOS App Store, where it is a paid title costing £2.99. There’s no word yet on if it will be coming to Android.