You've probably heard the rumours, and if you haven't, then I'm here to spill the beans. As you may already know, dafrixkun is a known source of leaked content for Mobile Legends, and they are rarely wrong (if ever). On the 20th of April, they posted about a bunch of upcoming heroes and skins on Instagram, that will come out during the month of May. Among these, one stood out - Phoveus.

Phoveus is a Fighter hero who specializes in crowd control and chasing, and he is going to be available for free from the 515 Event.

Phoveus' skills explained

Passive Skill: Deity IntuitionPhoveous' weapon, Astaros, holds mysterious powers and is exceptionally sensitive to fast-moving prey. When an enemy hero uses Blink or Charge within 10 yards of Astaros, it reduces all of Phoveus' skill cooldowns by 1 second.

This passive skill will make Phoveus ideal for situations where the enemy has a lot of escapes and mobility skills. You could say that he's going to be a great counter to Lancelot, in particular. During team fights, this passive will make Phoveus highly effective, since his entire kit's cooldown will be reduced by a lot.

Skill 1: Malefic Terror

Phoveus smashes the ground and unleashes Astaros Dread, dealing 500 / 560 / 620 / 680 / 740 / 800 (+150% Total Magic Power) Magic Damage to enemies hit and reducing their Movement Speed by 25% for 0.8 seconds which stacks up to 3 times.

Astaros Dread leaves enemies who are hit by it terrified, causing its effects to spread again.

If Phoveus touches it, he gains 450 / 510 / 570 / 630 / 690 / 750 (+110% Total Magic Power) Shield for 3 seconds (touching it again only resets the shield and does not stack).

This skill gains 1 charge every 9.0 / 8.5 / 8.0 / 7.5 / 7.0 / 6.5 seconds with up to 3 charge(s).

With the slight crowd control from Malefic Terror, Phoveus will be able to catch up to enemies who are trying to escape, and will also boost his defensive stats. The fact that you can stack this skill 3 times will be key since you'll probably be able to play him as support very efficiently.

Skill 2: Astaros Eye

Phoveus summons forth the Astaros Oculus that watches enemies, reducing the Movement Speed of any enemy that sets foot on it by 40%.

After 1 second, the Astaros Oculus starts shrinking and pulling all enemies into its centre, dealing 350 / 400 / 450 / 500 / 550 / 600 (+70% Total Magic Power) Magic Damage.

This skill can be extremely effective in team fights, making Phoveus a force to be reckoned with. Enemies who will not pay attention to their surroundings will slowly find themselves drawn towards the middle of the enemy battlefield without much chance of escape.

Skill 3 / Ultimate: Deity Force

Astaros keeps a watchful gaze over an area of 10 yards around Phoveus. If it sees an enemy hero using Blink or Charge, it activates to cast a Mark upon them for 3 seconds. During this time, Phoveus can instantly blink to their location to deliver a fierce blow, dealing 600 / 750 / 900 (+120% Total Magic Power) Magic Damage to the target and its vicinity.

Once Phoveus activates this effect, this skill is available for 10 seconds before entering cooldown.

This ultimate is going to be a nightmare for enemies with a lot of mobility. If you combine it with his Passive skill and some cooldown reduction, you will be able to counter and stomp the battlefield without anyone being able to stop you.

How to get Phoveus?

The new 515 eParty Emote

The new 515 eParty Avatar Border

Hero Trial Cards

Tickets

Hero Fragments

Emblem Fragments

Players will be able to acquire the new hero, Phoveus, by attending the 515 Event. Basically, you will obtain hero exchange tokens, which you will then be able to trade for this hero. But that's not everything, there will also be a few other rewards that you'll be able to collect:

Mobile Legends Phoveus release date

Although Phoveus already made an appearance on the Advanced Server, we will be able to get him on Global on May 11th by exchanging our Hero Exchange Tokens during the 515 Event.

Yep, that's right. We can obtain Phoveus for free (sort of) by just attending the event and gathering enough Hero Exchange Tokens!

Other releases we can expect in Mobile Legends during May

May 1st: Yi Sun-Shin's "Azure Sentry" Starlight

May 5th: Yu Zhong's "Blood Serpent" Collector Skin

May 8th: Brody's "S.T.U.N. Brody" Limited 899 Diamond Skin

May 11th: Phoveus 515 New Hero (Free)

May 13th: Mathilda's Elite Skin

May 15th: Selena's "S.T.U.N. Selena" Limited 899 Diamond Skin

May 15th: Harith's "Fashion Expert" Free 515 Skin

May 21st: Selena's "Gemini - Shadow" Zodiac encore & Karina's "Gemini - Halo" Zodiac encore 899 Diamond Skins

May 22nd: Argus' "Darth Vader" & Cyclops' "Master Yoda" Star Wars collaboration

May 24th: Baxia's Special Skin

June 1st: Jawhead's "Candy Bear" Starlight Skin

This free hero is not the only thing we'll get in the month of May. There are a few free skins and limited-time premium skins that will be released, so take a look below to check the full schedule:

We can't wait to see how Phoveus will rank on our Mobile Legends tier list!

