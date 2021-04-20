Xbox has announced new games that are coming to its Game Pass service over the next few weeks, including which ones will be appearing on the cloud. This also coincides with the fact it has launched a new beta to get the subscription service running on iOS using a web browser.

For starters, MLB The Show 21 is now available to play using the cloud. It’s an intense baseball game that also features crossplay with those on PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 5.

Later on 28th April, Second Extinction becomes available to play on the cloud. It’s an action game where you and up to two friends fight bloodthirsty mutant dinosaurs in a bid to reclaim Earth. If you’d rather have an interplanetary war from the other point-of-view however, last year’s Destroy All Humans remake will be available on 29th April.

Finally, a day later on 30th April sees the addition of two more Fable games: Fable Anniversary and Fable III. These games are set in a fantasy world called Albion where you make choices about what kind of hero (or villain) you wish to be. Fable II previously became available on Xbox Game Pass Cloud last month.

Meanwhile, six more games now support touch controls when playing from the cloud, allowing them to be played as traditional mobile games rather than having to hook up a controller to your device. The titles are:

• Banjo-Kazooie

• Battle Chasers: Nightwar

• Killer Queen Black

• Overcooked! 2

• Wreckfest

• Double Dragon Neon

Finally, some games will be leaving the service on 30th April. Cloud-enabled games you’ll no longer be able to play from May onwards are For the King, Fractured Minds, Levelhead, and Moving Out.

You can sign up for Xbox Game Pass from the official website here.