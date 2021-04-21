Indie games developer Kenny Sun has released Tender: Creature Comforts today on iOS and Android.

Tender: Creature Comforts is a dating sim with heavy narrative-driven gameplay that recreates the experience of using dating apps while it also explores the connection and rejection found in this culture.

But it also puts a small twist on the idea, as instead of swiping left or right on other human beings, you’re doing it with aliens. There are over a hundred different profiles to swipe over, and each one presents a new extra-terrestrial soulmate to potentially connect with.

When you’ve found one you’re interested in, you can strike up a conversation with them and have it lead somewhere using a bunch of dialogue choices.

If that goes well, you can schedule a date in your calendar and watch the whole thing play out before your eyes. There’s a bunch of different storylines to go through here, with them being able to branch off in various directions based on the actions you choose on your quest to find your intergalactic soulmate.

Tender: Creature Comforts comes from indie games developer Kenny Sun, who you might be familiar from games like the YANKAI series and Kubrix. If you are familiar, then you might immediately recognise this title is a big departure from the usual puzzlers you’ve come to expect.

Similarly, this release is also the first time that Sun has collaborated with another writer and artist, as they’ve also brought in Gideon Lazarus and Jie En Lee to work on the project.

Tender: Creature Comforts is available to download now from the iOS App Store and the Google Play for Android store, where it is a paid title which costs $2.99.