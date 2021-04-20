After announcing pre-registration last month, LTGames’ Elona Mobile is now globally available for both Android and iOS. The RPG title is all about a bizarre land that runs according to your imagination and lets you explore every corner of it.

Elona Mobile focuses on pure exploration adventure paired with roguelike role-playing content. Choose your favourite character from 11 races and 10 classes. Each character in-game has its own skill set and unique ability, so you'll be able to pick one that best suits your preferred playstyle.

A unique aspect of the game on mobile is that it doesn't force you to play it continuously with any auto-play setting or endorse any pay-to-win feature. It also allows you to take up the role of a farmer, chef, businessman and so forth. Each character can also learn extra skills such as carpentry, blacksmithing, tailoring, fishing, digging, alchemy irrespective of their class and race. There is plenty of customisation for your character on offer, essentially.

There are a few peculiar features of the game that are worth pointing out too. For instance, horses can lay eggs whilst drinking water from the toilet will significantly boost your stats and attributes. If you are creative while combining your equipment and weapons you'll be rewarded with better damage and sustain against the monsters. Try out your new loadouts by entering easier and smaller dungeons first.

As you keep exploring new places and take up additional roles to experience the lives of others, remember to enter the surprising events and hidden dungeons. Participating in these will guarantee exclusive and rare rewards along with a chance to find hidden treasure.

Elona Mobile is now available to download on Google Play and App Store. It is a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.