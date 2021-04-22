Outplay Entertainment has launched Mystery Match Village, a new match-3 puzzle game that is framed within a narrative-driven thriller aesthetic. It is the sequel to 2014’s Mystery Match and is now available for iOS and Android devices.

Mystery Match Village features an all-new adventure with bubbly private investigator Emma Fairfax as she returns to her hometown to find it shrouded in secrets that she’s eager to solve.

As a sequel, the game builds on the success of its predecessor with a familiar style of play while also pushing the production value up. There are new mechanics, hidden object searches, village restoration, all neatly wrapped up inside an episodic release model that features a growing cast of charming characters. These faces will evolve the plot and provide intricate clues to help you flex your detective skills.

Every episode of Mystery Match Village introduces a new case, characters and locations to investigate, which includes mysteries of looted family heirlooms, missing person reports, and unexplained happenings.

Each new episode will be released every eight weeks, giving you plenty of time to solve the case before moving onto the next one. The new characters and storylines introduced with each one will evolve the overall plot and expand the village.

Altogether there are over 40 unique mechanics across 400 levels at launch. Each new episode adds 100 more levels, meaning there’s plenty of content to sink your teeth into, and you can use stars earned from each level to renovate and customise the village through several visual upgrades.

You can download Mystery Match Village from the iOS App Store or the Google Play for Android store, where it is a free to play game containing adverts and in-app purchases.