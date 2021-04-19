Square Enix’s SINoALICE, the fantasy battle RPG, and popular anime series, Re: ZERO- Starting Life in Another World have jointly announced an exciting collaboration. A lot of new events and content featuring characters from the series can be now be enjoyed in-game. The event is set to run until the 30th of April.

Re: ZERO- Starting Life in Another World is a Japanese anime by Tappei Nagatsuki, where the main protagonist, Subaru Natsuki mysteriously lands up in a different world while on his way back home from a general store.

As the game will be featuring the same storyline as the original anime, players can expect to enjoy to soundtrack from the show too. Players who log in to the game will get a chance to claim Subaru Natsuki/Sorcerer.

As the event will be running until the end of April, the game will be holding a new event and distributing numerous rewards. In addition, the event will also feature exclusive characters in various in-game chapters. Let us take a detailed look at them -

Collaboration Event: Faraway Vow Begins

At the start of "Faraway Vow", players will have to collect Mana Medals and exchange them for Subaru Natsuki/Sorcerer arcana, collaboration character upgrade materials, and other rare items.

Re: ZERO Purification Event

During the collab period, players can get a chance to earn the rare Twilight Crystals. To do so, players will have to defeat the Unseen Hands to claim it.

New STEP Grimoire: Moonlit Flower

In the New STEP Grimoire, the game has made it available in two parts, where fans can obtain and play with their fan-favourite characters from the anime. Moonlit Flower Ch. 1 will feature Emilia and Reinhard and Flower Ch. 2 will be introducing Rem and Ram.

Altogether there will be five steps in the entire event. Each grimoire summons accounts one step. Players who manage to complete all five steps can claim a rare SR weapon.

Moonlit Flower Ch. 1 Featured Characters and Weapons

SR Weapon: Emilia's Staff and Reinhard’s Sword

Characters: Emilia/Cleric and Reinhard/Breaker

Moonlit Flower Ch. 2 Featured Characters

SR Weapon: Rem's Iron Ball and Ram’s Spear

Characters: Rem/Crusher and Ram/Paladin

SINoALICE is available now over on the App Store and SINoALICE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Google Play. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.

